Brightlingsea Primary School and Nursery was given the rating by Ofsted after its new inspection.

The school was rated outstanding in three out of five categories – behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In its last inspection back in February 2020, it was rated ‘requires improvement’ in all five categories.

In 2020, Ofsted said that “pupils do not receive a good education”, however, inspectors have now said pupils benefit from a “broad curriculum” which is “reflected in pupils’ achievements in recent national tests and assessments”.

Joy - Children from Brightlingsea Primary School and Nursery celebrate their school's new 'Good' rating (Image: Submitted)

Ofsted praised the school for its “award-winning choir”, “learning at the beach”, and for encouraging pupils to give back to the community, adding pupils are “articulate when they discuss ‘big ideas’”.

Pupils were also described as “polite, friendly and helpful” with girls and boys mixing and playing happily together at break times.

Ofsted also said a small number of pupils with SEND receive “highly individualised support” to meet their needs and this helps them “achieve well”.

Community - Brightlingsea Primary school held a Prom for Year 6s, seen in 2022 (Image: Submitted)

Deputy headteacher Chris Ruck, alongside headteacher Laura Kleine, said the focus over the last three years was on the school’s values of “aspiration, community and equity.”

Mr Ruck said: “Laura, and I joined in January 2021, around the second lockdown when the school was failing the children of Brightlingsea in many areas.

“The school was not safe, children with SEND were being let down, so Laura and myself with the governors changed things, from leaks in the roof and fire alarms to teaching and learning”.

Mr Ruck said over the course of three years, the parents support had been “unwavering” and the Brightlingsea community has been “really supportive of the changes”.

“It’s about social and emotional mental health, making sure everyone in the school and community has high aspirations," he said.

“We believe children in Brightlingsea deserve more and so did the staff, who were committed and passionate already when arrived.”