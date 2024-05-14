The Frinton Frombles have signed up to Cleanup UK, a charity which helps to support local litter picking groups and helps to record their data.

Emily Whitworth-Lagadec, the leader of Frinton Frombles, said: "Cleanup UK are a great charity with some really handy resources for litter picking groups, with advice on funding, equipment and health and safety.

"They also advise on issues such as fly-tipping and litter abatement orders and an area I am particularly interested in – litter picking with schools.

"The earlier we can educate people about issues related to littering, the better."

People can enter their postcode to cleanupuk.org.uk to find their nearest litter picking group which will show the group's information about the latest litter picks and the group's contact details.

She said: "We can now officially log all our litter picks which will help us keep a record of the number of volunteers we have attending each event and the amount of litter collected.

"This will be useful for me to access additional funding from Tendring Council and to pick up more sponsorships. It is also positive information to share with all our amazing volunteers."

"Since forming the group in April 2021, we have collected 605 large bags of litter and have recycled hundreds of bags of tins, glass and plastic.

"All the volunteers who come along with such enthusiasm to our events have made a big difference to the community. With their efforts, Frinton is looking tidier and cleaner than ever."

Emily now plans to set up a community Cleanup Hub where willing members of the community can do a spontaneous spot of litter picking.

The hub will contain lots of equipment such as bags, gloves and litter pickers.

For more information go to cleanupuk.org.uk/groups/frinton-frombles.