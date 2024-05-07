New figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show a record number of homeless children living in short-term accommodation across England.

The data shows 252 children were living in temporary accommodation in Tendring as of the end of 2023.

These include short-term private rental properties, as well as hostels and bed and breakfasts.

This was a rise compared to the same point a year earlier when there were 183 children in temporary accommodation.

Across England, there were 145,800 children in temporary accommodation at the end of 2023.

This number is up by a fifth compared to when records began 20 years ago, and a 15 per cent rise from the year before, when there were 126,340.

In total, 159 households were living in temporary accommodation in Tendring, 94 of them with dependent children.

This was up from the year before when 136 households were living in temporary accommodation.

Of those with children, 54 were living in local authority or housing association stock, while 31 were in bed and breakfasts.

Ivan Henderson, deputy leader of Tendring Council, said: “Temporary accommodation is an essential stop gap when people find themselves without a home.

“We are taking steps to increase our temporary accommodation provision to reduce our reliance on B&Bs.

“We are also working with providers and developers to ensure we meet the housing challenges we face as a district.

“Understandably, no one wants to be living in temporary accommodation, especially families with children, and we work hard to find them more permanent accommodation as quickly as possible.”