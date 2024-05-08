Brightlingsea has revealed its new carnival court, which will lead the family event in the town this June.

Lexie Newbury, 16, has been crowned queen and is hoping to enrol at Colchester Institute following her graduation.

She is joined by senior princesses Marleigh Cuthbert, 10, and Emily Sutton-Bryson, 10.

This year’s junior princesses are Lillia Weaver, 8, and Miley-Fox Meredith, 6.

The event will also see sports clubs join forces for a sports jamboree which everyone can enjoy.

Tracey Barton, chairman of the Brightlingsea Carnival said: “We are excited to have Darrell Tyler performing for us throughout the day and the popular band Sidetracked entertaining us.

“Also joining us is The Britannia pipes and drums band and RAFTA cadet band.

“It will be a day full of attractions, arts and crafts, food vans, fun fair rides for the younger ones, a huge selection of stalls, a snake encounter for the brave ones amongst you,

“We look forward to seeing you there.

“Special thank you to all our sponsors who have helped fund this year’s carnival day: Johnson’s Hotel Linen company Clacton, Monza construction Company Kent, Whyvernwood Thorrington, T.A.R.S waste disposal, Spirals card shop, Georgie Paws Brightlingsea and Brightlingsea Town Council.

“The day wouldn’t happen without the help of these companies supporting us.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the procession or for stall pitches can call Tracey on 07813721614.

The carnival day will be held on June 22 from 11am at the Brightlingsea Recreational Grounds.