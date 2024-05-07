COMMUTERS will face 'severe' train delays according to a train operator as five days of industrial action begins today.
ASLEF, Britain’s trade union for train drivers with more than 20,000 members, is set to down tools from today until May 11.
Many different train operators across the country will be affected, including Greater Anglia which services areas like Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Witham, and more.
There is a fully reduced service across the board for Greater Anglia today and service alterations will last until Saturday.
To find out more, head to greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.
