Clacton Pier recorded its busiest weekend of the year so far during the Mayday bank holiday.

The attraction, which was voted best family attraction in the county in the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards, hosted its second free firework display, pulling in crowds of pyrotechnics fans to the seafront.

Pier boss Billy Ball was delighted with the turnout.

Attraction - Clacton Pier by night

He said: At last we got some decent weather – and on a bank holiday, which is the ideal combination.

“Families turned out in force and it was without doubt our busiest weekend of the year to date.

"It was great to see so many smiley faces enjoying everything we have to offer.

“It came a couple of days after we had won the Muddy Stilettos Award for the best family attraction in Essex.

“I would like to thank all those people who voted for us and won us the prize. We now wait to see if we get through to the national finalists."

Mr Ball also highlighted the town being mentioned as one of the best beaches in the UK, coming in fourth in England and Wales based on water quality, sea temperature, beach facilities and average parking costs for a four-hour stay.

Fireworks - The free fireworks at Clacton Pier are a true highlight (Image: Kevin Jay)

“This really is tremendous news for us and the town, and backs up what we already know that Clacton and the immediate area has so much to offer our visitors," he said.

“It is so pleasing to see us getting that outside recognition and can only help us in our goal to bring back the glory days of the resort.”

The next firework display will take place on the Spring Bank Holiday later this month, Sunday, May 26.

The summer holiday dates are all on Saturday and begin on July 27, and then August 3, 10, and 17 respectively.

The pier will be teaming up with the council as part of this year's Clacton Air Show on Thursday, August 22 with a display to follow the night flights.