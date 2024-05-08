Sandy’s Farm in Heath Road, St Osyth is a self-funded charity project, which was launched by Gary Clarke and Sandy Miller in 2022.

The farm was used as a care farm for “land-based” learning, by introducing caring for animals, horticulture and a natural environment to young people on former agricultural land.

Working together with training providers such as Adult Community Learning, The Marketfield School, Ws Training and Nova Training, the farm has become an important community asset.

Through CVST, the farm also offers placement for social prescribing for people in supported living for Mencap.

Now, the farm has been recognised by Tendring Council, meaning it needed to apply for retrospective planning permission.

This has now been granted.

In a decision notice, the council said: “Ultimately, the concept of establishing a facility like this in a location situated outside a settlement development boundary and within a rural setting as well as the change of use of the land, as defined for planning purposes, is deemed acceptable.

“It is considered that there is no substantial harm that would arise from the change of use of the land into a care farm with the associated elements that would outweigh the community and charity benefits.

“The application is therefore recommended for approval subject to conditions.”