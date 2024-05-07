The Original Factory Shop in Samson's Road, Brightlingsea, has confirmed the store will be closing this month.

In a statement, the store said: “We are sorry to let you know our store will close its doors on May 11, 2024.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the local community and our store colleagues for their support throughout our time here in Brightlingsea.

“We’d love to see you in store one final time to say goodbye.”

Earlier this year, the Dovercourt store had been closed down, following a “review”.

The closure was anticipated in April and had left shoppers disappointed to see yet another retailer leave the town.

The Brightlingsea branch is one of four stores in the East of England Coops being closed, with the closest store remaining open in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree.

The chain, which opened its 200th branch last November, opened its first store in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people across the country.