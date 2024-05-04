Essex Police is looking to speak to 42-year-old Dean Ersser in connection with the allegations.

The force has described him as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build with medium length brown hair and a name tattoo above his left eyebrow.

He has links to Colchester, Clacton, St Osyth, Jaywick, Harwich, and London, a police spokesman said.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference 42/66695/24.”