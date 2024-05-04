POLICE investigating allegations of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with.
Essex Police is looking to speak to 42-year-old Dean Ersser in connection with the allegations.
The force has described him as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build with medium length brown hair and a name tattoo above his left eyebrow.
He has links to Colchester, Clacton, St Osyth, Jaywick, Harwich, and London, a police spokesman said.
In a statement, Essex Police said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference 42/66695/24.”
