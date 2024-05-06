The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time.

They are set to play at the Princes Theatre, on February 5, 2025.

This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of the four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp before becoming one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, their incredible music has delighted audiences for more than five decades.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will feature everyone's favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Furthermore, the performance will even see pop star Peter Andre take to the stage.

A spokesman for the show said: "Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award-winning West End musicals, this tribute will leave you on a ‘high’ and guarantee you’ll be saying Oh, What A Night!"

Tickets cost £45 and can be purchased from princestheatre.ticketsolve.com or by calling 01255 686633.