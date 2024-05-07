Slimming World members have gifted £2,500 worth of clothes to the Clacton Cancer Research UK shop, in West Avenue as part of the group's Clothes Throw campaign.

The initiative raised £1.8million in two weeks and also raised awareness of how a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing types of cancer.

The event was also a way for people across Britain to get rid of their unwanted clothes.



Jackie Harris, who is the team developer for Tendring, said she is immensely proud of everyone involved for “helping to raise funds for a charity that is close to so many peoples heart”.

She added: “The big Slimming World clothes throw is one of our yearly events which not only raises much needed funds for charity but also gives us a chance to celebrate our amazing members achievements in losing weight for good."

Jackie Harris’s Slimming World groups are in Great Bentley on Wednesdays at 5.30pm and 7.00pm or at Little Oakley on Saturdays at 8.30am and 10.00am.

To find your nearest Slimming World group visit slimmingworld.co.uk.