This week's Clive Emson auctioneer sale included some properties within the Essex area.

There were four lots in total which were sold at the auction.

These were located in Colchester, Ilford, Maldon and Chelmsford.

The first of the properties under the hammer was in Maldon, a brilliant development opportunity offered on behalf of the executor is 144/144A, 144B High Street, aswell as the cottages at the rear of the property were sold for £323,000. (Lot 77)

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This commercial investment and development opportunity generated strong interest.

"Our buyer could see the benefit of ongoing investment in a property made up of a ground floor commercial investment with flat above, in need of modernisation and improvement.”

A substantial attached property within Colchester also went under the auctioneer’s gavel. (Lot 96)

Sold by Boydens, Blackheath Lodge at 27 Blackheath, was sold for £325,000 freehold.

Mr Bridgeman said: "We had strong interest in this established building which needs modernisation and improvement throughout.”

The house in Ilford, a house with potential but needing some light refurbishment in Ilford was sold for £355,000 offered jointly with Belvoir. (Pic Lot 104)

The property is located at 182 Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “Strong pre-sale interest in this semi-detached house situated in a very popular and convenient residential area, translated into competitive bidding.”

"Our bidders recognised the potential to add value by extending to the rear, into the roof space or by reconfiguring the accommodation.”

The final property sold under auction located in Essex, is located in Chelmsford. (Lot 063)

The detached three-bedroom house, located at 28 Winchelsea Drive in Great Baddow sold for £310,000. The house is situated in a popular residential area.

Mr Bridgeman said: "We had good interest in this classic auction property, a house needing improvement but with potential.

"Our bidders noted that the garage and workshop may offer potential for conversion to a home office or separate annex.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices all across the country including Essex, Kent and Sussex.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on 12 June.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.