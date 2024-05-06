Tendring Council has received an application with a view of repurposing an empty premises in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

In a detailed statement prepared by Vision Design and Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicant Mr McMahon, the change would see seven en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen and a communal workspace installed.

The kitchen on the ground floor, which will measure 21 square-metres, will not, however, be divided into two rooms, the planning statement confirms.

Decision - Bosses at Tendring Council will have the final say (Image: Newsquest)

The statement reads: “It would not be efficient to split this into two rooms as the purpose of the criteria is to make sure sufficient facilities are available to serve the residents.

“Splitting the kitchen and living area into two rooms would be counterintuitive to social living.”

Adding to the shared kitchen will be a communal workspace on the first floor.

“We have found in many projects that such a room has become increasingly popular as more people are working from home," the application continues.

“Therefore, shared desk space is seen as an attractive feature for such properties for professionals to make use of.”

“The proposed change of use to an HMO complies with Policy LP11 and the NPPF. It is in a suitable location with high sustainability.

“It seeks to change of the use of a former beauty salon which does not result in any disruption to Clacton’s character and setting.”

Bosses at Tendring Council’s planning office will have the final say.