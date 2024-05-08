Frinton Frombles will be meeting fortnightly again to clean up the town's litter.

The Frinton Frombles launched in 2020 after its founder, Emily Whitworth Lagadec, noticed just how big of a problem littering was in the town.

The next few dates are as follows:

Saturday, May 18, 10am at the Golf Club

Friday, May 31, 10am at the station

Friday, June 28, 10am at the Triangle

Friday, July 12, 10am at the Golf Club

Saturday, July 27, 10am at the station

Emily Whitworth-Lagadec, the leader of Frinton Frombles, said: "We provide all equipment and TDC remove all litter collected.

"It’s a really friendly group and we always welcome new members. To find out more about The Frombles and dates of events, search for the Frinton Fromble Facebook Group."

The group's high-vis jackets were sponsored by Taylor Wimpey and bags for the litter collection are provided by Tendring Council, which also disposes of the bags.

All members also do their part in recycling as many plastics, glass and cans they find, while also recycling at home too.