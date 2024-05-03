Police were called to Chelmsford Road in High Ongar after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, at round 5.35pm on Saturday, April 13.

Sadly, the motorcyclist, 42-year-old Kristof Van Assche died at the scene.

His family have today paid tribute to him saying: “Our family is devastated by the sudden loss of Kristof.

“He was a loving father to two children, a husband, son and brother.

“We would appreciate privacy during this time whilst we grieve.”

Essex Police’s serious crash investigation unit's enquiries are still ongoing.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should submit a report at essex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1030 of Saturday April 13.

To submit an anonymous report, contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.