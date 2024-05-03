Esther Martin, 68, died on February 3 after she was attacked by two dogs inside an address in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick.

The tragedy occurred when she was visiting her 11-year-old grandson, with neighbours describing “horrific” screaming.

Ashley Warren, 39, had been arrested by Essex Police following the incident, which left the community shaken but was released on conditional bail until May 2.

A spokesman for Essex Police has now confirmed, however, that his bail has been extended.

He said: “The 39-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of Esther Martin has been re-bailed until July 14.”

The inquest into Ms Martin’s death was opened on February 22 but has been suspended while police to continue their investigations.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex said: “May I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms Martin on what on any view is an extremely tragic death of a loved one.”

Ms Martin’s family was touched by the words of condolence shared with them and started a fundraiser to support them with costs for the funeral, raising more than £2,200.