Hail, Hail Rock ’n’ Roll is making its way down to the West Cliff Theatre with a celebration of the genre on May 17.

The production features two Elvis Presleys – the rockabilly innovator of the 50s and the Vegas King of the 70s – alongside the iconic Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis during their own 50s heyday.

Gavin Skelhorn, the show producer from PNP events, said: “It’s a night of unparalleled musical magic.

“This run-down juke joint is not just a venue; it's a living testament to the birth of rock ’n’ roll.

“These billion-selling artists are set to rock the shack, igniting the stage with timeless hits that have shaped the world of music.

"With over 40 classic hits from the decade that gave us Rock ‘N’ Roll, this is a show not to be missed."

But that's not all – the vibrant Sister Suzie, the show’s dynamic host, will also be there, channelling the spirit of influential female artists from the rock ’n’ roll era.

Gavin added: “She truly captivates the audience, belting out tunes that will transport you to a bygone era.”

Hail, Hail Rock ’n’ Roll immerses itself in the unmistakable vibe of rock ’n’ roll’s birth, as the house band, The Shackateers, takes audiences on a musical journey.

From the raw energy of Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry to the grandeur and electricity of the Vegas Strip with The King himself, the rock ‘n’ roll celebration boasts an intriguing insight into the roots of the music genre and an evening of non-stop hits.

Gavin said: “Step into the joint and let the night unfold as you're taken back in time.

“Your senses will be blown away, your mind ignited, your fuse lit, and your soul shaken.

“This is not just a concert; it's a time-travelling extravaganza that guarantees an unforgettable night filled with the best of rock ’n’ roll history.”

The show begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £27.50 and can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 43 33 44.