The Salon, in Old Road, Clacton, which only opened two years ago, was targeted in the middle of the night on May 2 by three men - two of which wore hoods.

In CCTV footage seen by the Gazette, the three men can be seen lingering outside before one appears to smash the front door using a brick shortly after midnight.

The group then appears to run off before one man returns three times within an hours - on one occasion with a plastic box.

According to owner Alex Pickett, 37, of Clacton, a passer-by alerted police, but managed to flee the scene, reportedly with more than £200 worth of property.

She said: “It was very scary and honestly I feel violated at the thought of them coming back.

Flee - CCTV shows the three men running away from the scene in Clacton (Image: Public)

“We are a team of girls all trying to make a living in hard times and this kind of thing just makes you wonder what kind of world we live in."

Following the break-in, Alex has now decided to increase security measures at the salon, to prevent any further incidents.

She added: “I have ordered glass for the door which is going to cost £340 to replace, I’m having another security camera fitted which is £150 and an alarm system is going to cost me £600.

“I’m also looking into shutters but have no price as yet.

“I opened the salon on February 1 this year, the team all moved from Ultraviolet and have never experienced anything like this in the seven years we were there - it gives a sense of unease, violation and worry.

“We are still trying to get in touch with clients to let them know where the team are now working and this just tops it off.”

Essex Police has now launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary that took place at a commercial premises in Old Road, Clacton shortly after midnight on Thursday May 2.

"It was reported three unknown men attended the location and a brick was used to break a window.

"Some property, valued at over £200, was taken.

"Anyone who has information that could help our enquiry is asked to call 101 and quote 42/68600/23."