Stones In His Pockets, performed by Eastern Angles Theatre Company, follows local lads Jake and Charlie, working as extras on a Hollywood epic movie which has taken over their small village in rural Ireland.

It will be shown at Jaywick’s Sunspot on May 11, at 7.30pm, as well as the St Osyth Village Hall on May 17, at 7.30pm.

This multi-award winning play sees two actors take on 15 different characters in what makes for a rip-roaring comedy.

Switching from plucky Irish extra to know-it-all American movie star with a flick of the wrist, Jake and Charlie tell the story of the impact this movie has on their local community.

The result is a sad, hilarious and irresistible play which pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

Jake Smith, director of the show, said: “I am delighted to be directing my first show with Eastern Angles this Spring and to be doing so with such a fantastic script.

"This play provides us with a sense of who we are, in order to realise who we want to be. The courage to plough our own furrow to create something within us and our community.

"It follows from the likes of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart and In the Bleak Midwinter that continues Eastern Angles tradition of touring shows with a parallel to our region.”

Inspired by the cinematic stylings of Wes Anderson, Eastern Angles are also adding newly composed music and video projection to this much-loved play.

A hit in Dublin, Edinburgh and London’s West End, Stones In His Pockets is a chance for audiences to laugh, cry and revel in the power of theatricality.

Free tickets are being offered to those receiving universal credit JSA which are available to purchase online or at the venues’ box offices.

Tickets for the Jaywick performance will cost £8 each.

For more information about the St Oysth event, call the village hall on 07497 999824.