Market Field School, in Elmsted Market, was given the go-ahead last year to build a one-of-a-kind facility called Market Field Farm, after the idea had been first explored by then-headteacher Gary Smith.

In connection with the project, for the last couple of years the school has also built-up its Grows Project, which is designed to help young people find routes into employment.

Mr Smith said: “We set the Grows Project up as a kind of precursor to getting our farm up and running.

“It’s part of our drive, our vision and our ambition to find routes for our young people into employment.

Gary Smith's, former headteacher of Market Field School

“The main contracts we have secured for the last two years have been planting trees which happens between October to the end of March."

Councillors Carlo Guglielmi, Mark Stephenson, Paul Honeywood, Ivan Handerson, Michael Skeels, Mark Plat, Daniel Land, and Alan Goggin have now donated new uniforms and equipment to the youngsters are part of the Grows Project.

The worked to secure the grant alongside Emma Hunter.

The school offers skills training to help young people enter the job market better equipped.

Mr Smith said: “Basically, we employ the lads, train them up and prepare them for the real hard graft necessary to get on in the world.

“We have had great success thus far hence the support from Tendring councillors.”

After years of setbacks, the school's fully functioning farm was approved by Tendring Council planning bosses in December 2023.

According to Mr Smith, the facility should be finished within 18 months, and the project is looking for garden maintenance work to be done at the moment.