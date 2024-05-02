Multi-platinum-selling Manchester band Elbow will perform at Audley End in Saffron Walden on Sunday, August 4, as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

Supporting them will be The Waeve, which features singer-songwriters and musicians Graham Coxon - of Blur - and Rose Elinor Dougall.

Formed in 2021, The Waeve released their eponymous debut album in 2023.

They describe their music as "a liquid meeting of musical minds and talents. A powerful elixir of cinematic British folk-rock, post-punk, organic song-writing, and freefall jamming".

Dana Gavanski will support Elbow at Heritage Live (Image: Jack Tennant)

Joining The Waeve on stage is singer Dana Gavanski, whose voice has been compared to modern folk vocalists like Cate Le Bon and Jessica Pratt.

Her latest album is Late Slap, which was released on independent record label Full Time Hobby.

Dana's music, which offers a "lush, quirky and joyous journey through sound", draws inspiration from British musical icons such as David Bowie, Brian Eno and Kate Bush.

Elbow has produced multiple number-one albums over the past two decades, winning the Mercury Prize in 2008 for 'The Seldom Seen Kid'.

The band's most recent number one album is 'Audio Vertigo', which is their 10th studio album.

Lead singer Guy Garvey describes the album as a departure from its predecessor, "showcasing more direct and sonically varied compositions".

Multi-platinum selling Elbow will perform at Heritage Live in August (Image: Heritage Live)

At Heritage Live, Elbow will perform a mix of new material and hits from their extensive catalogue, such as 'One Day Like This' and 'Grounds For Divorce'.

Tickets for the concert are available at https://www.heritagelive.net/whats-on/elbow-audleyend.

The Heritage Live concert series takes place across stately homes and historic venues around the UK.

Other acts performing at Audley End include Suede, Johnny Marr, Madness, Lightning Seeds and Richard Ashcroft.

Audley End, which is rumoured to lie on mystical ley lines, was originally the home of a Benedictine abbey - known as Walden Abbey - built in 1139.

Walden Abbey was suppressed by Henry VIII during the Reformation, and in 1538 was granted to Sir Thomas Audley, Lord Chancellor and Former Speaker of the House of Commons.