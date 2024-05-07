Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) hosted an open day event on May 1 at the Kennedy Way Community Garden, in Kennedy Way, Clacton.

The spring celebration was filled with garden-related activities, including a plant swap and sale.

Visitors were also able to buy plants, and items made at the Men’s Shed and take a look around to find out more about opportunities and activities held at the community garden.

Lisa Andrews, deputy chief officer at CVST, said: “What a wonderful day we had at the garden for the spring celebration.

“The weather was beautiful for us, and so many people came along to look around the garden and all the activities we had.

“It’s amazing to think that just a few years ago this was just a patch of barren land, and today we had about 200 people walking around looking at the flowers, buying plants we’ve grown here in the polytunnel, trying out the exercise equipment and getting gardening advice.

“Volunteers made some delicious cakes to sell for the garden, there was a craft sale, an opportunity to learn macrame with some lovely hangers for sale, and a gardening guru giving out advice.

“Thank you to everyone who came along, everyone who helped, and all the staff and volunteers who made the garden the beautiful space it has become.”

For more information about the Kennedy Way Community Garden, how to get involved or how to volunteer, visit www.cvstendring.org.uk/kennedy-way-community-garden/ or call 01255 425692.