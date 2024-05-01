Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) are fighting for compensation as their generation has been hit with changes in their pension age.

A total of 3.8 million women are affected after the pension age for women was adjusted from 60 to 65 to equal men’s retiring age in 1995.

The Pensions Act increased women’s state pension age every six weeks starting April 1950 as people were living longer and healthier lives and an increase in the common pension age to 65 would help the British economy.

Yet, those born in the 50s had received little or no information from the Department of Work and Pensions and some found out about the changes far too late.

According to WASPI, recommendations to give fair notice were ignored and women received as little as one year’s notice of an up to six-year increase, while men received six years’ notice for a one-year rise in their pension age.

The campaign is now calling for a debate in Parliament to get fair and fast compensation for the women affected.

They argue that with no other source of income securing work proved impossible and zero contract hours or Job Seekers’ Allowance is the only alternative for many.