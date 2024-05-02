The Royal British Legion (RBL) and Tendring Council (TDC) will host a VE Day service at Clacton War Memorial next Wednesday at 11am.

The service will be led by the Rev Mark Mulryne with a reading by TDC chairman Dan Casey.

Mr Casey, who is also president of Clacton RBL, encouraged people to go along to pay their respects.

“We always have a strong turn-out for services and with parts of Europe again at war, it is poignant to look back at the end of the Second World War on the continent,” he said.

“While Victory in Europe Day was a celebration, marking the end of six years of conflict in Europe, we will remember those who gave their lives to ensure that victory and the freedoms we enjoy today.

“I hope people will attend and join this service to honour those who fought in the conflict.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service.

Clacton’s war memorial is situated in the Memorial Gardens in Marine Parade West, in the seafront gardens.