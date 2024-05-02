Justin Johnson, 40, of Colchester, is a mature student studying arts and humanities through the Open University and has a strong love and passion for writing books.

Over the duration of his course, he says he has had to “really knuckle down with constant reading".

Although he’s published non-fiction books in the past, he was recently inspired to write a fiction book entitled Daniel, The Book, The life, and the Story, which was released in March.

It’s a tale which follows the protagonist Daniel, his brother, and his friends against the “political landscape” of 1990’s rural Essex. It also paints a picture of a family’s daily struggles, worries, and triumphs.

According to the author, historical accuracy is important and there are said to be many references to the era which will “bring nostalgia to anyone who experienced the 90’s themselves”.

Dedicated to writing - Justin Johnson (Image: Public)

The publication of the book comes 22 years after Justin was attacked outside St Osyth’s Seawick Holiday park by a group of men.

After the incident, Justin woke up in an intensive care unit and had to have his face rebuilt through surgery.

He found faith and became a Jehovah’s witness and says the fact he pulled through the attack inspired him to pursue his creative endeavours.

Justin said: “My face was totally obliterated as you can imagine, the surgery had to rebuild my face, nose, and my head was swollen, and my teeth were all chipped.

Release - an image of the front and back cover for Justin Johnson's latest book (Image: Justin Johnson)

“I am so overwhelmed I had pulled through, and hopefully be able to inspire the youth of today, that no matter what your circumstances is to never give up hope.

“This is the main reason I have literally lived to tell the tale, my story, my journey, and any other books that I decide to write.”

According to the writer, he still suffers from “various cognitive issues” today.

The paperback version of Daniel, The Book, The life, and the Story is available for purchase on Eden.co.uk.