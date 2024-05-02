Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Tammy
Gender - Female
Age - Nine years old
Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed
Colour - Black and Brown
If you want to adopt Tammy you can view their full profile here.
Tammy came into the care of the RSPCA with a pair of Chihuahuas after their owner could no longer care for them.
The two Chihuahuas have now been rehomed which leaves Tammy looking for a place of her own.
Despite getting on brilliantly with other dogs, the RSPCA believes she would be best off being the only pet in a new home.
They add: "Tammy loves long walks in the countryside, cosy evenings in and has a sweet tooth for tasty food."
Mia
Gender - Female
Age - Eight years old
Breed - Chihuahua
Colour - Brown
If you want to adopt Mia you can view their full profile here.
Mia is described as a happy dog who enjoys woodland walks and snoozing on someone's lap.
The RSPCA adds: "We were contacted by a local vet a few weeks back asking to take Mia in, sadly she was left by her previous owners as they did not want to continue the care for her.
"At only 8 years young Mia was in need of an extensive dental that the branch has funded for her and despite being left with only 5 teeth Mia is now doing great".
She could potentially share her new home with another dog if they are calm and not too imposing, and could live with children aged 10 years old or above.
Iluna and Mavis
Gender - Female
Age - One year old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Iluna and Mavis you can view their full profile here.
Iluna and Mavis are described as "sweethearts with tender souls" and they are looking for a new home together.
They could share another home with a cat if it is also a calm and friendly one like them.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Rest assured, with Iluna and Mavis, you are not just adopting two cats; you're embarking on a journey of mutual trust and affection.
"Both of these girls are at ease with being handled gently and have shown no sign of being overly sensitive – a testament to their sweet nature."
Recommended reading:
- The surprising pet garden law that could see Brits hit with a £5k fine
- Vet warns pet owners of 'misunderstood' sign that means your dog is in pain
- Why is my dog panting more than usual and when should I call the vet?
Bliss
Gender - Female
Age - Three years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Bliss you can view their full profile here.
Bliss is described as a "patient and loving" cat who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home when she was pregnant.
Her kittens have been rehomed and now she is looking for a place of her own, preferably in a rural setting.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Bliss needs to be given the time she requires to find her paws in a world she's yet to fully trust.
"She's looking for a home with children aged 16+ where she can be the sole focus as she navigates her new life away from the challenges of being feral."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here