Dura Composites has been granted a King's Award for its low embodied carbon GRP (Glass reinforced polymer) products.

The unique range of GRP walkway products, known as the d2 Dura Grating, has 33 per cent less embodied carbon and is fully recyclable and lighter than other similar products.

Due to the weight reduction, it makes the installation safer, cheaper and easier.

The King's Award, which is now in its 58th year, is seen as the most prestigious a business can receive and permits businesses to display the accolade for up to five years after winning.

Dura Composites, managing director, Stuart Burns said: "Our primary driver as a business is to solve client challenges through sustainable innovation, so this award is particularly meaning.

"We are guided by a clear vision to solve even the most ambitious infrastructure problems in a way that supports our clients’ sustainability goals."





Bosses at the firm believe by sticking to their ethos and showing an ambition to achieve what other companies may not be able to, sets them apart.

Mr Burns added: "I’m delighted to say we have saved more than 5 million kgs of CO2 through our d² product innovation so far, and we have ambitious plans to build on this."

The company received what was the Queen's Award back in 2017, which saw its first triumph in the International Trade category.

This is the second time they have been awarded for innovation, following their previous award in 2020 for their Dura platforms initiative which saw the improvement in safety at train stations.

The previous project saw the train and platform become closer through a height-adjustable platform and resulted in a safety improvement.

Dura Composites, which uses electric company cars and eco-friendly lighting systems, is one of only 252 companies to have been awarded for enterprise.

To find out more, visit duracomposites.com.