A total of 64 swimmers took to the waters at Tendring Council’s (TDC) three swimming pools for the weekend challenge raising money for Cancer Research UK and end of life charity Marie Curie.

Mick Barry, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and public realm, said: “It was a wonderful weekend at all three TDC pools - including at Clacton Leisure Centre, Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles and Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.

“Well done to all those who took part in this incredible charity swim, which raises cash for very worthy causes.

“There were lots of great achievements for individuals and teams taking part at all three swimming pools, including a staff team from Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles which clocked up a combined swim of 55km across the weekend."

Proud - The Clacton Public swim team (Image: TDC)

Mr Barry thanked all those who took part and helped organise the event.

“It is not yet known exactly how much was raised at our pools, but across the country more than 10,000 swimmers have so far raised more than £1million," he added.

Swimathon 2024 took place at 400 venues across the UK while the MySwimathon challenge – which participants can sign up to take part in during their own time - runs until May 5.