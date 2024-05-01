Officers were called to Campfield Road in Shoebury on Wednesday, March 27, following reports of a man sustaining an injury who had been working at height.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The man has since been formally identified as 40-year-old George Gilbey.

A joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive remains ongoing and this morning, officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Witham on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

At the end of March, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of the TV star, and was later released under investigation.

Mr Gilbey was remembered by loved ones at a cremation service in Weeley on Thursday afternoon.

Paying tribute to her son at his funeral last week, mum Linda McGarry said: "He was the kindest person ever and a true gentleman – I am so proud of him.

“It was an honour being his mum and I’m so thankful for the past 40 years.”

Mr Gilbey was working at the EGL Homecare warehouse at the time of his death. The cleaning manufacturer confirmed he was not directly employed by them.