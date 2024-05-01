Councillor Dan Casey, who had been vice-chairman for the past year, was voted in as chairman of TDC at a meeting of the full council on April 30.

Outgoing chairman Gary Scott raised money for causes including the Alresford Primary School Swimming Pool Fund and Community Voluntary Service Tendring.

Mr Casey, councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick, said his chosen causes for the year could include a local animal charity, local veterans’ groups, and support for people in need in Jaywick.

“I would like to see us all work together for the good of all," he said.

“This is something which I have seen first-hand in my own ward of Jaywick Sands since I was first elected to represent it in 2010 - and is something I believe makes us stand apart from other councils.

“I feel privileged to have been chosen as chairman of the council – especially to do so as we mark 50 years since Tendring Council was formed – and I hope I can serve you all well.”

Councillor Bill Davidson was also elected to serve as vice-chairman for the coming year.