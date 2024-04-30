Hasinah Fazal, 22, of Chelmsford, was last seen on Sunday, April 28, in the Court Road area of the city.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall with straight black shoulder-length hair, and has braces.

Hasinah also has nose and ear piercings, and it is believed she is in the Heybridge area today.

The woman was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black jogging bottoms, a hoodie, and a black jacket.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "She’s gone missing from Chelmsford and we need to make sure she’s safe.

"If you’re with Hasinah, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident number 553 of Monday April 29."