To avoid the crowds, customers are encouraged to venture to their nearest supermarket between 8am - 9am and 7pm - 10pm.

Aldi's customers have access to a range of options catering to various dietary preferences for their bank holiday celebrations, like fresh British meat, vegetarian and vegan alternatives, side dishes, desserts, and a selection of drinks.

According to the supermarket, Saturday, May 4, is projected to be the busiest shopping day.

The usual operating timings of Aldi stores across the UK will persist on May 4 and 5.

On Monday, May 6, stores in England and Wales will remain accessible till 8pm, and till 10pm in Scotland.

Aldi UK's communications director, Richard Thornton, said: "We know how much people love to come together over a Bank Holiday weekend, come rain or shine, and that there’s nothing better than enjoying delicious food and drink with friends and family.

"That's why Aldi is here to help ensure you can pick up everything you need for the weekend ahead, without having to break the bank."

Click and Collect is also available to customers at a number of Aldi stores.