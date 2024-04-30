Simon Graham, who admitted causing a public nuisance and possessing a bladed article, wept in the dock as the facts were read out at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how, on October 10 last year, Graham cordoned off a footbridge over the A12 with orange rope and stood on the edge of the barrier.

Graham then called Essex Police shortly after 11am.

Closed - the A12 closure caused gridlock throughout Colchester (Image: Submitted)

The incident resulted in a five hour and 50-minute stand-off with officers, with police closing the A12 whilst a specialist negotiator tried to talk Graham down from the bridge.

As part of the protest, Graham demanded a meeting with the manager of his housing association, Colchester MP Will Quince, a mental health counsellor, and a housing solicitor so he could resolve an issue with his accommodation.

When Graham relented nearly six hours later, “it was clear he was in need of mental health care”, the prosecution said.

Police then arrested him and found him with a knife he had used to cut the orange rope.

David Patience, prosecuting, read an impact statement outlining the disruption Graham’s actions had caused.

One driver had been travelling from Stowmarket to Basildon to support her family because her sister-in-law’s life support machine was going to be switched off, he said.

Emergency services’ resources were also diverted to the incident meaning they were unable to respond to calls from the wider public.

“His victims have very little sympathy,” Mr Patience added.

Sentenced - Judge Hallam gave Simon Graham a suspended sentence (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Defence counsel Katie Mustard said Graham, of Hunting Gate, Colchester, had acted “out of pure desperation because of his isolation”.

She added how Graham had suffered from a life-changing brain injury in the early 2000s which impacted every aspect of his life, including his decision making.

Judge Hallam sentenced Graham – who had brought suitcases in preparation for a prison term – to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Graham, 55, must also complete 40 rehab days and pay £200 in costs.