Driven by former Clacton County High School students Joe Buckman and Taryn Barella, the high-end vehicles were part of a special Careers Alumni Day.

Both former students, now employed by the high-end car manufacturer, had the chance to showcase their chosen career paths and let several students sit in the Porsches and test its various interior gadgets.

During their visits, Mr Buckman and Ms Barella spoke to several students, sharing their journey at the school and explaining how they ended up at Porsche.

The importance of academic achievement while also participating in additional enrichment activities was emphasised by the visitors.

Activities unrelated to the curriculum are seen as valuable CV boosters and aids for future career realisation.

The school's careers leader and assistant headteacher, Alex Cook, expressed gratitude to Mr Buckman and Ms Barella for taking a day out of their busy schedules.

He added that he was excited at the prospect of the school collaborating with Porsche, which could include career days and work experience opportunities.