Samuel Clifton faced the accusations during a six-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a jury returning their verdict on Tuesday after deliberating for nine hours and five minutes.

The jury were told of an incident in 2017 when Clifton, then 18, was having sex with a woman.

The woman claimed she said ‘stop’ but Clifton denied the word was ever said.

Clifton, who was immediately released from the dock, showed no emotion when the not guilty verdicts were read out.

Her Honour Judge Loram told the jury: “These are difficult cases to try – I know they are.

“But I hope that, despite the nature of the case and the different issues you had to consider, you have found some interest in seeing how it works for real, because I suspect it may well be that unless you have sat on a jury before, your main experience of this is watching it on TV.

“I am forbidden from watching those at home because it involves shouting, but this is not TV – it’s other people’s lives.

“Whatever people think of the jury system, I can’t think of a better way of 12 people from all of walks of life deciding on the guilt or innocence of a fellow citizen.

“This is the most important public duty you ever carry out.

“You leave the court very much with our thanks for the service you have given.”