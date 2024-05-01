The U13 girls' team of the Tendring Borough Youth club finished its inaugural season victorious after being crowned winners of the Essex County Girls League North Division.

Despite having two games left to play, the team has also secured enough points to be confirmed champions.

Laura Barclay, mother of 13-year-old Cassie Wood, who is part of the team, shared her pride following the girls’ success.

She said: “The season has been great, they haven’t lost a game and this is their first season together under Tendring Borough.

“The team is also Tendring Borough's first ever girls team and the first team to win a league. It is such a massive achievement for the club.”

The biggest win, quite literally, was their match against Witham Town Youth U13 Belles, which finished with a score of an impressive 21-0.

“Hopefully they can carry on working hard and do the same in their new league,” said Laura.

The team’s achievements have been celebrated on social media, with supporters looking forward to the next season.