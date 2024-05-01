Walton and Frinton's all-weather Tamar class lifeboat has been at risk of being replaced since 2022, when drastic changes to RNLI's Essex fleet were announced by charity bosses.

Despite campaigners' efforts to force a U-turn, last month the life-saving vessel was filmed departing Titchmarsh Marina, in Walton, before eventually docking in a habour located in Poole.

The Gazette understands it has remained their ever since, leaving the station without any lifeboats, despite assurances the Irene Muriel Rees 1619 would be replaced with a smaller D-class inshore lifeboat.

Residents who are part of the Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Campaign have now slammed the RNLI for not only discounting the all-weather lifeboat time at the station, but for removing it before its replacement is ready.

In a statement, they said: “It is a month since the RNLI removed the Irene Muriel Rees Tamar Class lifeboat from Walton and Frinton.

Boots - New boots under the volunteer press team's desk at Walton and Frinton (Image: RNLI/Nathan Williams)

“Depending on what you read the RNLI has said it was for an early refit slot or because it could no longer be safely operated.

“Either way a month on and the lifeboat hasn't actually made it to the RNLI HQ and sits in the outer marina in Poole harbour alongside the Cherbourg Ro-Ro ferry berth.

“A month on and the crew at Walton have still not been told what the future holds. No news on training for the new D-Class that is supposed to be allocated to the town and no news on when or if our Tamar returns.

“The Clacton Shannon lifeboat is still at Poole undertaking sea trials and the crew haven't been provided with a relief boat to start ALB training as yet.

“There is one All Weather Lifeboat at Harwich and then the next closest is in Sheerness and Ramsgate in Kent but apparently according to the RNLI rescue cover isn't affected.”

RNLI bosses have now moved to explain the reason behind the decision to move on the lifeboat before its the D-class lifeboat was ready take over.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “In well-practised plans, lifeboat cover for this part of the coastline is being provided by our neighbouring stations – our volunteers do not work in isolation and groups of stations always work together to provide the right level of cover for larger sections of coastline all around the UK and Ireland.

“Lifeboat cover along the Tendring coastline is currently being provided by Clacton RNLI and Harwich RNLI.

“The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) at Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Station is off service due to concerns the lifeboat cannot be operated safely.

Gone - Walton and Frinton RNLI's Tamar class all-weather boat left in March (Image: RNLI/Stewart Oxley)

“The safety of our volunteers and those they are tasked to rescue is our top priority and, while we complete a full and thorough investigation, the station is temporarily off service – with cover being provided by neighbouring stations.

“Additionally, one of our Shannon class lifeboats is going on service in the next few weeks at Clacton to boost ALB cover on this part of the coastline and ensure Clacton RNLI is ready to accept and operate its new lifeboat, RNLB Chris and Jo West, later this year.

“We will work closely with our volunteers to get the station back on service and save lives as quickly as possible.

“An investigation is now being carried out under the RNLI problem-solving policy. As this is a personnel issue, it would be inappropriate to go into further detail.”