The Naze Tower, in Old Hall Lane, is currently displayed impressive works by a host of creatives from in and around the area.

Dozens of talented artist's wares and creations, from paintings to jewellery to ceramics, are all available for curious art lovers to enjoy.

Much of the art is inspired by the local area and coastline and sometimes the Naze and the Tower itself prove the muse for each piece.

Guests can enjoy the works of Jo Rizzato, Victoria Hudgell, Glenda Wakeman, Jem Gooding, Lee Thomas, Nigel Pepper, Robert Smith, Rachel O'Malley and Elena Fleury Rojo until June 16, when the display will be swapped out for the summer showings.

There are also ceramics, glassworks and textiles to be marvelled at, as well as driftwood paints from Gareth Watts, wood marquetry and prints from Theresa Chiam, sculptures by Matt Brown, and much more.

The Naze Tower hosts three exhibitions in total throughout the year.

To find out more information visit nazetower.co.uk.