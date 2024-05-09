Residents living in Frinton have called for urgent changes to be made to certain aspects of the town to mitigate the challenges faced by those with with disabilities on a daily basis.

The lack of zebra crossings in Frinton Road, Connaught Avenue, and by the seafront, for example, are said to make it difficult for seasider's with disabilities to access parts of the town.

A lamppost in the middle of the pavement in Frinton Road, is also a cause for concern, residents say, as it prevents access for wheelchair or mobility scooter users.

One partially blind resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, is particularly concerned with how disabled people are treated in the town.

Despite being an an award-winning volunteer, she even says she has been turned away from volunteer positions because of her need to have an assistance dog.

She said: “Why are disabled people not wanted in Frinton?

Road - According to the resident, Frinton poses many difficulties for people with disabilities (Image: Google Street View)

"Many of the shops in the Connaught Avenue have high steps, no access for wheelchair users, no white lines for vision impaired people, and no bells on the outside of the shops for attention.

“Does Frinton know what equality means? It looks like I will have to move house and area now."

Frinton councillor Richard Everett is sympathetic towards the concerns raised about the accessibility of the town.

He said: “ There are a lot of general issues which are making it difficult for people with disabilities. One obvious issue is the footpaths, which are bloody dangerous.

“There are a lot of places where people have been injured, but Essex County Council has said the roads are not bad enough to have them fixed. But it's a tripping hazard.

Councillor - Richard Everett says works needs to be done

“When people are being turned away because of their disabilities, that is a country-wide issue, and it is serious.

“People who are doing that are breaking the Equality Act and are breaking the law.

“I am aware there is a lot of work to be done and the town council is trying to make changes to make the changes they can.”

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: "Safety is our first and foremost priority for pedestrians and road users.

"This includes accessibility, which is why we are trialling a new paving method called TAC-GRID to lay tactile surfaces and help individuals with visual impairments navigate safely.

“In order to maximise our limited resources, we have to address the most urgent issues first, however, all defects reported to us are assessed by an inspector.

"We, therefore, encourage anyone concerned about safety and accessibility to tell us at essexhighways.org/tell-us”