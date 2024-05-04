NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Tendring’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Fusilier 2023 Limited, a bar at The Royal Fusilier, in Aingers Green Road, Aingers Green, Great Bentley was handed a four out of five rating after its assessment.

  • Hygienic food handling - Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Good
  • Management of food safety - Generally satisfactory

Beijing, a takeaway at 6 Oakley Road, Dovercourt, Harwich, Essex, meanwhile, was given a score of one on March 22.

  • Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary
  • Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary