NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Tendring’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Fusilier 2023 Limited, a bar at The Royal Fusilier, in Aingers Green Road, Aingers Green, Great Bentley was handed a four out of five rating after its assessment.
- Hygienic food handling - Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Good
- Management of food safety - Generally satisfactory
Beijing, a takeaway at 6 Oakley Road, Dovercourt, Harwich, Essex, meanwhile, was given a score of one on March 22.
- Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here