Ricky Tibble stole from businesses in Clacton, Harwich, and Walton, and also admitted further charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without a licence in Colchester.

Having admitted the charges, Tibble was due for sentencing on Monday, but the court heard he had refused to engage with prison officers who tried to escort him from his cell and take him to court.

On Tuesday, the Chelmsford Crown Court once again arranged for Tibble’s sentencing, but it then transpired Tibble may not have been in HMP Chelmsford in the first place.

Judge Mills told Herbert’s defence counsel, Sam Thomas: “I called you in because I wanted to see if you could help us get to the bottom of what on earth is going on.”

He continued: “We don’t know where he is.

“There’s no suggestion at all he has done anything wrong – the main question for all of us is where on earth is he?

“We need to know – he may well be remanded somewhere else.

“It’s all slightly amusing.”

Tibble, 43, will appear for sentencing at a later date.