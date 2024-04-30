The world’s last surviving seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer, the Waverley, will return to Clacton with six cruises on offer.

Waverley’s excursions will pick-up passengers at the town’s historic pier in the autumn and will include two new tips.

There will be a special cruise to celebrate Radio Caroline’s 60th anniversary on October 4, and another out to view the Principality of Sealand on October 8.

Docking - The Waverley in a Scottish dry dock, getting ready for the new season (Image: Waverley Excursions)

The steamer, which was built in 1946, will also operate three trips from Clacton to the River Thames and under Tower Bridge on September 27, October 5 and 9.

A special evening sunset excursion to Felixstowe and the River Orwell will take place on October 4.

The Waverley recently completed her annual dry docking and survey in Scotland, where she is based in readiness for the new season.

Tim Wardley, a spokesman for the vessel and chairman of the National Piers Society, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Clacton Pier again in 2024 with a superb programme of cruises for all the family.

“Clacton is vital to the continued success and viability of the Thames cruising programme and we look forward to welcoming everyone aboard again this year.

“We would also like to thank the pier owners, staff and passengers for their continued support and enthusiasm.”

On October 4, the Waverley will cruise to Radio Caroline ship Ross Revenge on the River Blackwater where DJs of the past and present will be aboard with radio personalities Steve Scrunton and Ian Wyatt.

Cruise - The Waverley is returning to Clacton for six cruises in autumn (Image: Clacton Pier)

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said the team is looking forward to welcoming the vessel back.

“It’s good to have an extra cruise – and two new ones – for 2024 and our team will make sure our berthing arm is ready to receive Waverley, her crew and passengers,” he added.

“It is always a special occasion when she docks and creates a great deal of interest. There is a real buzz when she arrives at the pier.”

For more details and to book a trip visit waverleyexcursions.co.uk.