Toolstation, one of the UK’s fastest-growing and largest suppliers of tools and building supplies, launched in the seaside town on Monday.

The new site adds to the company's more than 570 sites across the country and has created seven new jobs in the area.

Located at the Clacton Trade and Leisure Park, in Old Road, the store will supply traders and DIY customers with more than 25,000 products from leading brands.

Store Manager Rebecca Ellis said: “We're excited to announce the opening of our first store in Clacton, dedicated to assisting local tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and home builders in the local area with a wide range of tools and supplies.

“Our expert team is dedicated to offering dependable and convenient service to our community, ensuring they have everything necessary to tackle any project successfully.”

Toolstation offers online and in-app orders, as well as Click and Collect services.

The store is located at Unit 7 and is open Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm, Saturdays 7am to 6pm and Sundays from 9am to 4pm.