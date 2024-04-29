Volunteers on Albert Brown – Harwich’s all-weather lifeboat – responded to a distress call from a yacht with four people on board, six miles east of Naze Tower.

The volunteers launched into action on April 28 at 9.26pm after the Dover Coastguard called for assistance in a “coordinated effort”.

The Harwich crew faced strong winds with speeds of 20 to 25 knots from the north-northeast and once reaching the scene, decided that the safest option was to tow the vessel.

The crew managed to successful tow the yacht to safety to Shotley Mariana where the yacht was handed to the Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT).

While units from Holbrook and Shotley ensured the safety and well-being of all those on board.

Rescue - The yacht was periously close to the shore (Image: Adam Prescott/RNLI)

The towing of the Albert Road was also restored by the crew so it would be ready for any future emergencies.

A spokesman from Harwich RNLI said: “This successful outcome underscores the vital role played by the volunteer crew of Harwich RNLI and the importance of ongoing support from the community.”