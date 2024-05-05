Hill Pasture, just outside of Broxted near Dunmow, was built by the Hungarian-born Erno Goldfinger in 1937.

He achieved literary infamy after author Ian Fleming used his surname for the Fort Knox-robbing villain, Auric Goldfinger, in his seventh James Bond book.

The architect, who is a member of the modernist architectural movement mostly designed residential tower blocks to help ease Britain’s housing crisis after World War II and only designed three residential homes.

Hill Pasture is a five-bedroom home, surrounded by more than five acres of land and stunning views.

It was renovated and extended by modernist architect John Winter in the 90s and has been fully transformed into a modern family home.

The first floor has been converted into a series of elegant and functional bedrooms, including the principal suite with access to a terrace.

The light-filled home is wrapped with terraces and courtyards, making the most of the lovely views and connecting indoors and with the beautiful gardens.

Electrically controlled gates offer security to the property, which comes with ample parking space for multiple vehicles.

The ground-level bedroom suite is completed with built-in wardrobes and shelving.

A fully fitted kitchen includes stainless steel countertops with an inset double sink, Zimbabwe stone surface and an inset AEG induction hob.

Goldfinger’s design of drawers with oak fronts has been kept and adds to the unique feel of the house.

Upstairs is the principal bedroom, which was originally a painting studio, and is now a light-filled loft-style space, with access to a generous roof terrace.

The south-facing en-suite bathroom is fitted with a bath and shower cubicle, with a rain shower.

A separate bedroom annex, which was designed by John Winter, was designed to be used as additional accommodation but is now used as office space.

The array of outdoor spaces includes a courtyard terrace and herb garden and the mostly informal gardens feature beds of roses and perennials, an orchard, a natural pond and a spring-fed swimming pool.

Felicity Walker, head of the Savills office, said it is a truly unique family home which has been thoughtfully transformed.

She said: “Hill Pasture has been cleverly designed to take full advantage of its surroundings, with large full-height windows and glass walls complemented by wrap-around terraces and courtyards that make the most of its magnificent views and fabulous gardens.

“It is a fabulous property with a fascinating provenance. In my 20 years of selling property, it’s one of the finest homes I’ve ever had the privilege to see.”

Savills is offering the home for £1,250,000 and viewings can be arranged with an agent.