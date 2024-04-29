Everyone who is registered to vote should have received a card giving details of the polling station where they can cast their vote for the election on Thursday.

Postal votes have also been sent out to thousands of people across the district.

After the introduction of new legislation last year, people going to vote in polling stations will need to show an accepted form of photo ID in order to receive their ballot paper – so people are being reminded to take their ID with them.

Ian Davidson, the local returning officer for upcoming elections in Tendring, encouraged people to put a reminder in their diaries to vote.

“We would always encourage people to cast their ballot in any election, so put in time to head to a polling station on Thursday,” he said.

“Following the changes to the law last year, please remember to bring an accepted form of photo ID with you to enable you to vote.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm – to find yours, check your polling card, or visit tendringdc.uk/content/where-to-vote.

Postal votes can also be returned to any Tendring polling station on the day.

The forms of photo ID which are accepted include a UK passport or driving licence, a Blue Badge, older or disabled person’s bus pass, PASS card or Defence Identity Card.

You can see the full list at tendringdc.gov.uk/services/elections-and-voting.