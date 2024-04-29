Jovan Owusu-Nepaul will stand as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for the Clacton constituency in the next General Election.

He is an active trade unionist and campaigner and has centred his values and principles on advocating for a better society.

Labour - Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Image: Labour)

Jovan said: “I’m thrilled to be chosen to stand for Labour in Clacton.

"I have fond memories of day trips to the constituency for childhood holidays and eating fish and chips on the beach.

“I also, however, see the challenges faced by the local community after 14 years of a Tory government which has done little to truly level up coastal towns.

“I think it is important the people of Clacton have an opportunity to vote for a Labour candidate and to support the policies that will transform Clacton and Britain.

“I will give voice to the hard-working people of this coastal community and fight to make sure that jobs and opportunities are brought back to Clacton.”

Sandy - Clacton beach (Image: Newsquest)

Jovan has previously campaigned for better housing, social justice and opportunities for all and says he is keen to encourage social mobility and help working-class families to seize opportunities to improve their own future.

A spokesman for Jovan said: "Like many in Clacton, Jovan is a young man who is at the sharp end of the housing crisis, long NHS waiting lists and the explosive rise in the cost of living crisis.

"A Labour government will bring a decade of national renewal that will transform the lives of the people in Clacton."