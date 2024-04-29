Lost Atlas are gearing up to release their first-ever 17-minute-long record, Fall From Grace, on Friday.

The Clacton band creates shoegaze music, a genre which mixes traditional indie and alternative rock with obscured vocals and heavily distorted guitars.

Shoegaze - the members who make up Lost Atlas (Image: Lost Atlas)

Matt Clowes, the bassist of Lost Atlas, said: "After months of hard work writing, recording and mixing the tracks alongside our already busy schedules, we’re all so excited to be releasing our debut EP and can’t wait for people to hear it.

"It will be available on all major streaming platforms, as well as our new music video for Fall From Grace which will be launched shortly after.

"For those unable to access our streaming pages our next live performance is on June 29 at the Colchester Food and Drink Festival."

The project was recorded entirely by the band's drummer, Jack, who also mixed each track.

Matt added: "The EP has taken more than six months to put together as originally we were planning on releasing the four tracks as singles to help get our sound out there.

"But we decided on making the EP so we had something to keep for all of our hard work.

"Luckily, we have the ability to record all of the tracks ourselves instead of using a recording studio.

"It’s quite exciting waiting for the little clips to come through, for each of us to hear and give our feedback on what to change or adapt to make the song sound better."

Stage - Lost Atlas performing live (Image: Lost Atlas)

Lost Atlas started as a covers band in January 2023, made up of Darren Griffiths on guitar, Matt Clowes on bass, and Jack Johnson on drums.

The band's singer, Clair Anderson, joined later in the year.

Matt said: "The idea of getting a band together was on a night out at a music venue in Colchester.

"Jack and Matt were both discussing how much they missed playing music and would love to get back to playing live.

"We stumbled across Clair Anderson at a Karaoke night in a bar in Clacton.

"After hearing Clair absolutely smash the karaoke hits, Matt decided to approach her and ask if she would be interested in being in a new covers band."

To find out more search Lost Atlas on Facebook or Spotify.