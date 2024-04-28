A MAJOR road in Essex has been closed with police on scene after a crash.
Essex Police has said it is currently on the scene of a "serious" crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport.
Officers were called to Junction 8 of the M11 at Birchanger Green Interchange shortly before 6am this morning following a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency services remain at the scene and the motorway is currently closed in both directions between junction 8 and junction 9 at the Stump Cross Interchange.
Traffic is slow in the area as a result.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here