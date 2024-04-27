Officers are investigating thefts from the Co-op on Connaught Avenue following a report more than £100 worth of food had been stolen on three separate occasions.

The most recent report was earlier this month on April 4.

Investigating officers are now releasing an image of a man, who they would like to speak with in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman said: "If you know who he is or have any further information, please contact us, quoting incident number 42/54450/24."

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website, by calling 101 or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers.