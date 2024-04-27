POLICE are looking to identify a man as part of an ongoing probe into a number of theft incidents in Frinton.
Officers are investigating thefts from the Co-op on Connaught Avenue following a report more than £100 worth of food had been stolen on three separate occasions.
The most recent report was earlier this month on April 4.
Investigating officers are now releasing an image of a man, who they would like to speak with in connection with the investigation.
A spokesman said: "If you know who he is or have any further information, please contact us, quoting incident number 42/54450/24."
Reports can be made on the Essex Police website, by calling 101 or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here